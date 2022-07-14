ENG Vs IND, 2nd ODI: India Bundle Out England For 246 Runs

London: Spin bowling star Yuzvendra Chahal hammered England batters as India bowled out the home team for 246 in the ongoing ODI at the Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London.

After being put in to bat, England got off to a strong start with openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. Hardik Pandya gave India the first breakthrough as he dismissed Roy.

Bairstow was then dismissed by Chahal, who also got the better of Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

Mohammed Shami castled Jos Buttler to keep under the pump, but Moeen Ali and David Willey’s knock of 47 and 41 helped England to set a challenging total on the board.

Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah also ended their spells with two wickets each while Prasidh Krishna also managed to take a wicket.