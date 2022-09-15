Enforcement against vehicles without HSRP to start from Oct 1: STA Odisha

Cuttack: The deadline for affixation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the old vehicles registered prior to 01.04.2019 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 will end on September 30.The law enforcing agencies shall enforce the fitment w.e.f. 1st October, 2022.

No e-challan shall be issued and no fine shall be collected or no penal action shall be taken against any old vehicle registered prior to 1st April, 2019 for plying vehicles without HSRP till 30.09.2022. After that challans will be issued in accordance with the last date given for various series of vehicles.

In a press note, Shri Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical said, “As on 13.09.22, a total of 1,065,312vehicle owners have booked slot, out of which HSRP has been affixed in 593,717 vehicles.” He further said, “In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date mentioned above, e-challan shall be issued against the offending vehicle and attract fine of Rs. 5000/- or Rs.10, 000/- under Section 192 of M.V. Act, 1988 as the case may be.”

In accordance Central Government amended Rule 50 of CMVR and Notifications/Statutory Orders from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1st, 2022 for all class of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Shri Patra further informed that, “Old number plates are easy to tamper with and can be misused by thieves. However, the HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap- lock and are difficult to replace.These plates are tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks.”

HSRP have a chromium-based Ashoka Chakra on the left, along with ‘IND‘written. The vehicle identification number will be laser encoded, which is easy to be scanned and difficult to be tampered with.

To control and check the substandard material, only Original equipment manufacturer (OEMs) / Authorized dealers of OEM are allowed to fix the HSRP on the old vehicles. Vehicle owners are free to choose any dealer, place and date for affixing of HSRP. Earlier, the HSRP has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after 1 April, 2019. HSRP can be affixed by OEMs and their Authorized dealers only.

The timeline for affixing HSRP for other series of vehicles remains same. Vehicle owners shall have to take necessary steps to get the HSRP affixed on their vehicle as per timeline given below-