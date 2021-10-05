Enforcement Against Illegal Hemp Cultivation Stepped Up In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Enforcement activities against illegal hemp cultivation have been stepped up with destruction of the crop in 22,217 acres during 2020-21. This was known from a high-level meeting on prevention of illegal hemp cultivation held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in Lok Seva Bhawan conference hall wherein Principal Secretary Excise Susil Kumar Lohani outlined the issues for discussion.

Taking a district-wise review of the situation, the Chief Secretary directed to intensify enforcement activities through joint action among police, excise and revenue department officials. Mahapatra also directed to spot “the areas and villages in which illegal hemp cultivation is done through collection of local intelligence”. It was also decided to apply satellite and drone technology to locate the areas of illegal cultivation and destroy those before harvesting. “Continuous destruction of the crop before harvesting”, said “Mahapatra would itself be a strong deterrent”. Chief Secretary also directed to identify the land record of the private persons in whose land hemp is cultivated and proceed against them stringently as per provisions of NDPS Act.

Further, Mahapatra directed the Collectors to prepare district-level action plan for prevention of this illegal means of earning “through targeted alternative livelihood interventions”. They were asked to “identify the tribal poor families who are living on this trade and provide them alternative livelihood opportunities through convergence of Odisha Livelihood Mission, National Livelihood Mission, MGNREGS, high return cash crop, agri-business, agro-product aggregation, small food processing units, goatery, poultry, integrated farming, and similar other schemes”.

Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena advised intensifying awareness and IEC activities in the identified villages with involvement of village community, PRI representatives, NGOs, SHGs, farmers’ clubs, and educated youth. Sri Jena also asked to from village, GP, and block-level committees for creation of awareness, collection of information and promotion of alternative livelihood activities. It was also decided to enhance the grants under OLM, NRLM, and departmental livelihood schemes in the vulnerable areas.

Chief Secretary Mahapatra directed the Collectors to visit the villages where hemp cultivation was generally found in previous years and talk with people with regarding alternative sustainable livelihood options. The field level officers of different departments were asked to visit the villages frequently and follow up livelihood activities with the farmers and wage earners.

Director General of Police Abhaya, Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Home Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary Excise Susil Kumar Lohani, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Ashok Kumar Meena, Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Suresh Kumar Bashistha along with senior officers from concerned departments participated in the discussions. The Collectors appraised about local situation over video conferencing.