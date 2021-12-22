Energy Minister visits OPTCL Training Centre At Chandaka

Bhubaneswar: Energy Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra paid an official visit to the OPTCL Training Centre at Chandaka in Bhubaneswar outskirts and inspected the institution.

During his visit to the training Centre, he inspected the training infrastructures and demonstration sites and acclaimed the efforts of the OPTCL training team for equipping such a training Centre in the state of Odisha for the amelioration of the employees of the entire power sector community.

He also held discussions with technical & non-technical trainees of the ongoing training programs and had a detailed discussion on the contribution of every employee in the development of OPTCL and the power sector as a whole. He motivated the young & enthusiast employees of the organization to work in a team to achieve self as well as organizational goals in days to come.

He also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming skill test of JMOTs. On arrival, he was welcomed by Dr. C S Pradhan, CGM (HRD) OPTCL along with Dr Madhumita Swain, DGM(HRD) PTC and their team.