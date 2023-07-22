‘Energy impacts development at all levels,’ PM Modi at G20 Energy Ministers’ Meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Energy Ministers Meet in Goa via video message today.

Welcoming the dignitaries to India, the Prime Minister said that any discussion about the future, sustainability, growth and development is incomplete without mentioning energy as it impacts the development of individuals and nations at all levels.

The Prime Minister underlined that even though every nation has a different reality and pathway for energy transition, he firmly believes that the goals of every country are the same. Throwing light on India’s efforts in green growth and energy transition, he pointed out that India is the most populated nation and the fastest-growing large economy in the world and yet is strongly moving towards its climate commitments. The Prime Minister informed that India has achieved its non-fossil installed electric capacity target nine years in advance and set a higher target for itself. He mentioned that the nation plans to achieve 50 percent non-fossil installed capacity by 2030. “India is also among the global leaders in solar and wind power”, the Prime Minister said as he expressed delight that the Working Group delegates got a chance to witness the level and scale of India’s commitment to clean energy by visiting the Pavagada Solar Park and Modhera Solar Village.

Highlighting the achievements of the country in the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed that India connected more than 190 million families with LPG while also recording the historic milestone of connecting every village with electricity. He also touched upon working to provide piped cooking gas to people which has the potential to cover more than 90 percent of the population in a few years. “Our effort is to work for inclusive, resilient, equitable and sustainable energy for all”, he added.

The Prime Minister informed that in 2015, India began a small movement by launching a scheme for the use of LED lights which turned out to be the largest LED distribution program in the world saving us more than 45 billion units of energy per year. He also touched upon starting the largest agricultural pump solarization initiative in the world and India’s domestic electric vehicle market projection of 10 million annual sales by 2030. He also highlighted commencing the rollout of 20 percent Ethanol Blended Petrol this year which aims to cover the entire country by 2025. For decarbonizing India, the Prime Minister said that the country is working on Mission mode on Green Hydrogen as an alternative and aims to transform India into a Global Hub for the production, use and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives.

Noting that the world looks up to the G20 group to advance sustainable, just, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of taking the Global South along and ensuring low-cost finance for developing countries. He emphasized finding ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security and work on diversifying supply chains. The Prime Minister also suggested strengthening collaboration on the ‘fuels for the future’ and remarked that the ‘High-level Principles on Hydrogen’ are a step in the right direction. He further added that transnational grid interconnections can enhance energy security and India is promoting this mutually beneficial cooperation with its neighbors. “Realizing the vision of inter-connected green grids can be transforming. It will enable all of us to meet our climate goals, stimulate green investment, and create millions of green jobs”, the Prime Minister said. He extended an invitation to all participating nations to join the Green Grids Initiative – ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ of the International Solar Alliance.

The Prime Minister underlined that caring for the surroundings can be natural or cultural but it is India’s traditional wisdom that strengthens Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, a movement that will make each one of us a climate champion. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister emphasized that our thoughts and actions must always help preserve our ‘One Earth’, protect the interests of our ‘One Family’, and move towards a Green ‘One Future’ no matter how we transition.