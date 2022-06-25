Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar: A fierce gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Shermal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday evening.
Officials said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Shermal.
#Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
