Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir’s Shopian

Officials said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Shermal.

#Encounter has started at Shirmal area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.