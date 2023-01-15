Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district early on Sunday.

Following information about the presence of terrorists there, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Central Kashmir’s Radbugh area.

However, an encounter broke out shortly after combined security forces, comprising the Army’s 2 RR (Kilo Force) and the SOG of the Jammu and Kashmir police, cordoned off the area in response to information.