Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there. Forces were conducting searches when the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, the police added.

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited, sources said.