Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants, Security Forces In J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Following information about the presence of terrorists there, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation. Meanwhile, the militants opened fire and soon gunfight broke out between the two parties.

Some terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, added reports.

“Encounter has started at Redwani area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

