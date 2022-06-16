Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants & Security Forces In J&K

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Hangalgund village in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched a search operation in the area. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the residential areas.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spots, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.