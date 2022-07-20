Encounter Between Punjab Police, Gangsters Accused in Moose Wala Murder

Amritsar: Three ambulances have reached the village near Amritsar where a shootout between the police and two suspected killers of singer Sidhu Moose Wala is on. The area has been cordoned off and people told to stay indoors, sources said.

The gangsters involved in the exchange are reported to be Manpreet Manu Kussa, and Jagroop Roopa, who the Punjab police had identified through CCTV footage.

While sources say that Roopa has been killed in the exchange, an official confirmation from the police is awaited.

Three policemen have also been injured in the firing, and have been taken to the hospital, sources said.

Mannu Kussa is alleged to have fired the first shots at Moose Wala from an AK-47 rifle.

Police from Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai have arrested several other men for the murder — the hit was called allegedly by Canada-based Goldy Brar in coordination with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi — but three of the shooters were on the run. While two are now engaged in a shootout, another named Deepak Mundi has not been traced yet.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moose Wala, who was a Congress leader besides being a singer-songwriter and rapper, was shot dead near his village, Moosa, in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.