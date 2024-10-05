Dantewada, Chhattisgarh: In a significant victory for the security forces, 36 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. The operation, which began on Thursday, was carried out by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) based on intelligence reports of a substantial Maoist presence in the area.

The encounter, which took place in the dense forests near Nendur and Thulthuli villages, saw the security forces engaging in a prolonged gunfight with the Maoists. Several assault rifles, including AK series weapons, were recovered from the site.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai congratulated the security forces on their successful operation. “This operation will significantly boost the confidence of our security personnel. We are committed to eradicating Maoist insurgence from the state,” said Sai.

