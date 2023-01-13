Emraan Hashmi Shares Cryptic Post; Says ‘Something Is About To Begin’

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are gearing up for their upcoming film Selfiee, which is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

On Friday, Emraan shared a still from the film and wrote that ‘something is about to begin’.

Take A Look:

<>

💥Something is about to begin💥

and it’s just around the corner #Selfiee pic.twitter.com/zDtiZlOiD3 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) January 13, 2023

</>

In the picture, Akshay and Emraan are seen sitting on their respective bikes and clicking a selfie together.