Empty Almirah, Treasure Chests In Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar Shifted

Puri: The empty treasure chests and almirahs from both the Bahar and Bhitar Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir were shifted on Friday under the supervision of the Ratna Bhandar shifting team, led by Justice Biswanath Rath, and in compliance with the state government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The shifting process, initially scheduled to start at 1 PM, commenced an hour later at 2 PM and concluded by 5 PM, informed Shree Jagannath Temple authorities.

A magistrate oversaw the entire procedure, which was also video recorded. Subsequently, the items were securely stored in a room adjacent to the Niladri Vihar Temple Museum.

Both Bhandars’ keys are now safely kept in the district treasury. To accommodate the shifting, the deities’ daily rituals were adjusted, and the temple gates were opened early at 2:40 AM for priests to perform their duties. Devotees were not permitted for darshan of the deities from 1 PM until the completion of the task.

Previously, on July 14 and 18, the deities’ treasures were transferred to two temporary strong rooms, following the SOP and under video surveillance, to aid the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) with necessary repairs.

The removal of the empty almirahs and treasure chests was delayed due to the small size of the treasury door. However, on Friday, workers cut a portion of the door to facilitate the removal and promptly restored it. The temple administration has since sought a revised SOP for future transfers.

The twelve-memberRatna Bhandar oversight team, headed by Justice Biswanath Rath, include temple SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, District Magistrate Sidharth Shankar Swain, Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra, Chhatisha Nijog leader Janardan Pattajoshi Mahapatra, and other Management Committee members.