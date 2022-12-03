Empowerment of Women Is a Non-negotiable Goal for Odisha Government: CM Naveen at Mission Shakti Plenary

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the empowerment of women is a non-negotiable goal for the Government of Odisha.

Speaking at the special Plenary Session on Mission Shakti at the Make In Odisha Conclave 2022, Naveen said that women’s empowerment is not a slogan for his Government. He also said that women have a huge role to play in the Transformation Story of Odisha.

Naveen said, “Mission Shakti, an initiative that started in 2001, is today a huge force of 70 lakh empowered women across Odisha. For my Government, women’s empowerment is not a slogan. It is a non-negotiable goal. I truly believe no household, no society, no state and no country has ever moved forward without empowering its women. In Odisha we have six lakh SHGs working. Our Government has an aim to transform the SHGs into SMEs. We are prepared to run the extra mile to make this happen. I have already announced to give interest free loans of Rs 5 lakh to the mothers of SHGs. With this lakhs of mothers will be benefited.”

“All of you know that in a pioneering step my government has passed a cabinet resolution directing that five thousand crore worth of goods and services will be procured from the SHGs in next five years. Nearly one lakh SHGs have benefited from this. The strength of Self Help Groups lies in federating…in coming together. Our aim is to strengthen the federations and to transform them into vibrant financial hubs. For this, I have announced that every District Federation will be given Rs 1 crore as revolving fund. Likewise, every Block will be given Rs 50 lakh as Revolving Fund. We will build market complex and office buildings for the Panchayat level federations. To encourage entrepreneurship among women, micro and mini industrial parks will be set up in all thirty districts. Women have a huge role to play in the transformation story of Odisha. Our Government will always work for the holistic empowerment of women.”

More than three thousand women SHG members from across the state attended the Plenary session and held brainstorming interactions at the Conclave.

Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary, Mission Shakti Department delivered the welcome address.