Keonjhar, a tribal majority mining district nurtures many young athletes in its villages and ULBs. Multipurpose indoor stadiums have been established across various locations of Keonjhar to groom these talents for national and international sports competitions.

With the financial support of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC), Sports & Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha has constructed indoor stadiums across four ULBs of Anandapur, Badbil, Champua and Joda in Keonjhar district. As a result, sports infrastructure in the district has been strengthened.

“Earlier when I started playing badminton our locality lacked a suitable space. Thanks to OMBADC, we now have an indoor stadium featuring a dedicated badminton court. I take advantage of this facility daily, not only to hone my own skills but also to train aspiring athletes. The availability of this facility has boosted the preparations of the athletes who are gearing up to compete at various national level competitions” asserts Anul Hasan, a resident of Joda.

Anul Hasan, a national-level badminton player from Joda, has taken on a new role as a trainer at the multipurpose indoor stadium. Having proudly represented Odisha in North zone competition, he now dedicates his expertise to grooming aspiring athletes for national and international tournaments.

Sports serve as a medium for physical fitness and building a strong personality. Indoor games in particular, provide numerous opportunities for youth to shape their sporting future. To facilitate this, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting facilities have been set up within the stadium premises.

The stadium’s badminton court boasts state-of-the-art turf along and advanced sports equipment, enabling young athletes to train for national and international competitions.

In today’s scenario, everyone wants to stay physically fit. Considering this, a modern gym and yoga center have been established at the indoor stadium. Students, local youth and athletes are benefiting from this facility.

“Previously I wished to go to gym for keeping myself fit, but our locality did not have those facilities. Now, at the indoor stadium there is a gym fully equipped with advanced equipment. I exercise here daily,” says Sunita Mahanta, a resident of Champua.

The indoor stadium operates 6 days in a week, every morning and evening. As a result, local youth and athletes practice various sports daily. Changing room, drinking water and clean and sanitized washrooms have been provided here for their convenience.

“The indoor stadium has boosted confidence in the youth and athletes who are aspiring to become successful sportspersons. Various sports trainers have been appointed here. As a result, the district’s youth can practice various sports and perform well at the national and international level,” highlights Jitendra Mahakud, District Sports Officer, Keonjhar.

These indoor stadiums are developed not only for sports activities but also for various other purposes. They can function as shelters during natural disasters, pandemics or other emergencies, highlighting the versatility and resilience of the infrastructure.

OMBADC’s funding in establishing multipurpose indoor stadiums in the district has enabled modern sports facilities in Keonjhar, enhancing training for youth while fostering the district’s rising athletic prowess.

