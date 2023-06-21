Empowering Marginalised Under 5T: Rs 4 Cr Paid To 236 Transgenders For Urban Sanitation Programmes

Bhubaneswar: Aimed at empowering marginalised section under 5T governance, Odisha government today paid Rs 4 cr to 236 transgender partnering in Urban programmes as service charges. It was informed by G.Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary of Housing and Urban Development department.

The State has taken significant strides in inclusive sanitation practices, wherein Urban Local Bodies across the State are partnering with Transgender community in Faecal Sludge and Septage Management (FSSM), Solid Waste Management, Water Supply Management and other essential urban services.

Notably, 236 Trans persons from 34 TG groups have actively participated in various urban programs and earned approximately Rs. 4 crore as service charges to date as per 5T Governance Framework in Odisha .

Further Mathiavathanan informed that we are Transcending Barriers- Building Partnership with Transgender Community. The 236 TGs partnering with urban programme wise are in shelter for urban homeless 1 , Jalasathi 1 , parking fee collection 18, water treatment plant 31 , urban professionals 2 , support staff 32 , MUKTA 24 , solid water processing centres 41 , FSTP plant 43 and in sanitation vehicle driving 43 .