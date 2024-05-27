Emotional Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana And Family Celebrate KKR’s Third IPL Title Triumph

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders are three times IPL champions now. Barring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, no other IPL team has been as successful as KKR. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise, having previously won the title in 2012 and 2014, won their third after a gap of 10 years in some style. They absolutely dominated the proceeding against SunRisers Hyderabad and clinched the title clash by eight wickets.

The entire Khan clan had reached Chepauk to support KKR. Celebrations from every corner of the stadium were captured on camera. During this, a very heartwarming video of Shah Rukh and Suhana has also come to the fore.

In a clip, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan hugged Shah Rukh. Though inaudible, she mouthed the words, “Are you happy? I’m so happy.” She was also seen getting teary-eyed. As the father-daughter duo hugged each other, Shah Rukh’s sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, also came forward to hug their father.

Suhana's tears are not only in the joy of #KKR's victory, but also in the love she feels for her father @iamsrk , we know from everything ShahRukh has been through during the last few years and every victory conquered is a reason for joy, he deserves each one of them, I love you pic.twitter.com/xIOkjZmywG — SRKajol🇧🇷 (@SRKajolBrasil) May 26, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan told everyone to give harshit Rana 's flying kiss celebration. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UPZPECPTNy — 𝙋𝙝𝙤𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙭 (@CineRukhKhan_) May 26, 2024

Accompanying was his wife Gauri Khan. They shared a special moment as KKR chased down the 114-run target in 10.3 overs.