Emma Watson is ‘Obsessed’ with The Body Shop lip and cheek stains

One of the loved segments for fans to stay connected with their favorite celebrities is the ‘What’s in my bag?’ video. It offers a peek into not only their fashion choices but also their personal belongings, serving as a wellspring of inspiration for the fans and admirers. Just recently, acclaimed Hollywood actress Emma Watson shared her own ‘What’s in my Bag’ video, providing her fans with a delightful glimpse of her most loved essentials.

Amongst an eclectic mix of items – journals, tarot cards, and nasal sprays – Emma lists some of her most-loved beauty products that she simply can’t travel without.

One of the first products out of her makeup bag is The Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain, a product that Emma has been “using forever.” She goes on to say, “The thing I probably can’t live without are these Body Shop stains and I think they might have actually stopped doing them, so I had to buy a bunch of them on eBay because I’m so obsessed with them.”

The Body Shop confirms the cult product is back, reformulated, and repackaged for an even better experience. Now named Sheer Touch Lip & Cheek Tint, it’s vegan, with 85% natural ingredients, in a new recyclable glass bottle. The actress swears by the product, especially in the shade ‘Brave,’ offering 12-hour moisture and buildable color. Infused with fair trade aloe vera from Mexico, it gives a flawless flush of color.

