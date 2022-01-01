Sport

Emma Raducanu Pulls Out Of Australian Open Warm-up Event

Melbourne: US Open champion Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from this week’s Australian Open warm-up tournament here.

Earlier, Raducanu had pulled out of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last month after contracting the virus.

The 19-year-old was scheduled to headline one of the two women’s WTA 250 warm-up tournaments taking place at Melbourne Park, dubbed the ‘Melbourne Summer Set’, from January 4-9.

Worth mentioning, Emma was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in the British monarch’s annual New Year’s list on Friday following the teenager’s breakthrough performance at Flushing Meadows.

The 19-year-old Raducanu, who became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title, was made an MBE — or Member of the Order of the British Empire — by the queen.

