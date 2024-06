Bhubaneswar: Eminent puppeteer Padma Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr passed away following pro-longed illness at his residence in Keonjhar. He was 88.

A few days ago, he was admitted to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition for old-age related illness.

Kuanr was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu for the year 2023.

Kuanr received the prestigious civilian award for promoting and propagating the traditional rod puppet dance form of Odisha.