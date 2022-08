Eminent Odia Screenplay Writer Ranjit Patnaik Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Noted Odia screenwriter and dialogue writer Ranjit Patnaik passed away at his CDA-based residence in Cuttack on Tuesday night. He was 65.

Sources said he was suffering from liver cirrhosis since long and was under medication. He passed away due to liver failure.

Patnaik had reportedly started his career as a dialogue writer in the year 1999. He has written dialogues and screenplays for over 20 Odia movies.

Patnaik has several Odia movies to his credit, including Sundargarh Ra Salman Khan, Premare Premare, Mu Eka Tumara, Ashok Samrat, Paribeni Kehi Alaga Kari, Parshuram, Matric Fail, Raja Jhia Sathe Heigala Bhaba, Something Something,Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri, and Rakata Chinhichhi Nijara Kie.

Patnaik has also written several Odia TV serials and plays.