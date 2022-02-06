Eminent Musician Damodar Hota To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of eminent Hindustani vocalist pandit Damodar Hota.

“Dr. Damodar Hota’s contribution to Indian classical music will be ever remembered by the posterity,” the Odisha CM said. He conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister has announced that the mortal remains of Pandit Damodar Hota will be cremated with full state honours, the CMO said.

Noted Odissi classical vocalist and musician Pandit Dr. Damodar Hota passed away late at night on Saturday. He was 87. He was suffering from cardiac ailments over the past few years.

Earlier, today Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed deep condolences on Dr. Hota’s demise. Naveen tweeted: “I am deeply saddened after learning about the death of the eminent Hindustani classical musician, vocalist, and Guru, Pandit Damodar Hota. He will always be remembered for his contribution to promoting and research on Uddra Paddhatiya Sangeet. I pray for the immortal soul and express condolences for the bereaved family members.”

Hota is recognized as a Guru in Hindustani as well as Odissi classical singing. He was also a musicologist and composer.