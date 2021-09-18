Eminent Litterateur Manorama Mohapatra Passes Away

Cuttack: Noted litterateur and former Editor of Odia daily ‘The Samaj’, Manorama Mohapatra passed away on Saturday.

She was 87 and died while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack.

Mohapatra, an Eminent Author, Columnist, Public Speaker, Editor, and Social Worker was born in 1934. She spent her young childhood years in the throes of the Freedom Movement as her father the renowned Dr. Radhanath Rath was an eminent Freedom Fighter and highly regarded social worker besides being the longest-serving Editor of the Oriya Daily Samaja.

Her entry into the fields of literature, journalism, and social work was in a way natural but what made her so eminent was her innate and intrinsic abilities. She had received awards from the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi and Odisha Sahitya Akademi for her literary works.