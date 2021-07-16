Eminent Freedom Fighter Ishwar Bisoi Passes Away, Odisha CM Expresses Grief

Nayagarh: Ishwar Bisoi, eminent Freedom Fighter from Majhiankhanda village of Ranapur block in Nayagarh district passed away.

Family sources said Bisoi was suffering from age-related ailments for the past few days.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed grief on the demise of the eminent freedom fighter.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said, “I am saddened to learn about the death of the eminent freedom fighter Ishwar Bisoi. His immense patriotism and bravery as a soldier of the Azad Hind Fauj will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish them well.”

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସ୍ୱାଧୀନତା ସଂଗ୍ରାମୀ ଈଶ୍ୱର ବିଷୋୟୀଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଆଜାଦ ହିନ୍ଦ ଫୌଜର ସୈନିକ ଭାବେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅମାପ ଦେଶପ୍ରେମ ଓ ବିରତ୍ୱ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) July 16, 2021

Bisoi joined Azad Hind Fauj in 1945 and was jailed in Rangoon Central Jail.

For his irreplaceable contribution to Indian Freedom Movement Bisoi was awarded the ‘Rashtrapati Samman’ in 2018.