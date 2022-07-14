Emergency First Look: Kangana Ranaut Transforms Into Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is all set to begin the shooting for her much-anticipated film Emergency. On Thursday, she unveiled her first look as Indira Gandhi and it will leave you impressed.

Dropping the teaser, Manikarnika actress wrote, “Presenting ‘Her’ who was called ‘Sir’. #Emergency shoot begins.”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

</>

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

</>

Watch here:

<> </>

Talking about the film, it is set to be made under Kangana’s production banner, Manikarnika Films, Emergency features Kangana as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.