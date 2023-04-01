Delhi Airport
Emergency At Delhi Airport After Dubai-Bound Plane Suffers Bird Hit

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Emergency was declared at Delhi airport on Saturday after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take off.

Officials said that the step was initiated so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before clearance.

The flight landed safely and proper inspection was carried out.

Sources said that bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they pose major technical challenges and can prove to be fatally dangerous.

In October last year, a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight was diverted back to Mumbai due to a bird hit.

