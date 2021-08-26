EMCO Services To Start From August 27 In SCB

Cuttack: The most awaited ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) treatment service will start functioning at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from August 27.

Reportedly, as many as nine ECMO machines will be made available here for the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients. While seven equipments will be installed at the ECMO ward, three were kept at the Isolation centre.

As per reports, two teams have visited Kolkata for training regarding the ECMO treatment. This medical equipment will be installed at the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department of the SCB Medical College & Hospital.

The service will be inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister (CM) Naveen Pattnaik in an event tomorrow.

Notably, ECMO is used to help critical covid patients with acute liver damage. While the ECMO treatment facility was not available in the state earlier, the patients were forced to fly to other states.