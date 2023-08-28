Embracing expelled MLA Prasant Jagdev exposes Dharmendra Pradhan’s double-speak: BJD’s Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar: Addressing the media today, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sasmit Patra said, “BJD does not believe in any form of violence or obstruction in public life. To the best of our knowledge, no untoward incident happened. If it had happened, BJD would have been the first to condemn it.”

“I would like to point out one example to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. The then BJD’s Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev had assaulted BJP’s Balugaon Nagar Mandal Sabhapati Niranjan Sethi on 8th September 2021 at Balugaon. Mr Jagdev was immediately suspended from the party by Hon’ble CM and BJD President Shri. Naveen Patnaik.

He was subsequently expelled by the Hon’ble CM and BJD President because Shri. Naveen Patnaik does not believe in hooliganism and goondaism. However, the same Prashant Jagdev is being garlanded and is ready to join BJP due to blessings and regular meetings with Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan.

What example are you setting for the people of Odisha? What will you tell the people of Odisha? That a man who was expelled from BJD for goondaism and hooliganism is being embraced by you only for political benefits?

How will you face the people of Odisha? People will know all your talk about democracy is a smokescreen”, Dr. Patra added.