Elvish Yadav trends on Twitter with 1 million tweets after Salman Khan slams him

Mumbai: Fans of YouTuber Elvish Yadav are making him trend on Twitter and raising voices for ‘boycotting’ Salman Khan. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 host bashed Elvish Yadav on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, making him cry.

Elvish had used some derogatory words for Bebika Dhurve while Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan hung around and ‘encouraged’ him. Salman pulled up all three on the weekend episode and bashed Elvish. Apparently, Elvish had said that even dogs do not care about Bebika. Elvish kept saying horrible things that were censored in the clip shown during the episode. When Elvish heard that Jiya doesn’t feel safe around him, he told Abhishek that he doesn’t even look at women like Jiya in the outside world.

While speaking to Elvish, Salman asked him what good are his millions of followers or trending on social media, or going viral when he cannot say nice things. Regardless, Elvish began trending again on Twitter despite Salman’s thrashing. ‘Unbreakable Elvish Yadav’ trending on Twitter with more than 1 million tweets in just six hours. His fans are also asking for a boycott of Salman Khan, sharing the hashtag on different pages on Twitter and Instagram.

The host first schooled Bebika Dhurve for being aggressive towards Manisha Rani during the ‘Angel And Devil’ task. He later pulled up Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani for their ‘hypocrisy’ when Elvish Yadav passed some derogatory words against female contestants in the house. In the end, Salman turned to Elvish and criticised his foul language, and use of violent and cringe-worthy comments on the show.

Salman asked Elvish why he boasts about his fans’ army so much and whether they are ‘paid’ followers. After Elvish denied saying they are not the paid one, Salman said, “Agar Rs 500 bhi rakhenge apni price, toh dekhte hai kitne fans honge aapke.” Salman said that the real army is the Indian Army which protects the people of the country.

The B-Town superstar told him not to take defame his mother tongue, Haryanvi. At the end, Salman connected with Elvish’s mom via a video call and made the popular YouTuber interact with her. Elvish broke down into tears upon seeing his mom on the screen and felt ashamed of his behaviour. After Salman left, Elvish and Abhishek apologised to Jiya and Bebika for what happened behind them.