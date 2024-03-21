Elvish Yadav never owned any luxury cars or a property in Dubai, his parents reveal

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. On March 17, the YouTuber-turned-reality show contestant was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to an incident at a rave party, where he is alleged to have supplied snake venom. And now, Elvish’s parents have made revelations to AajTak about him leading a fake lifestyle by borrowing luxury cars from friends and making it seem as if they belong to him. They also denied that Elvish owns a property in Dubai.

Elvish’s father said, “He used to rent older cars to showcase his stunts in his YouTube videos and portrayed them as his own new cars.” He also revealed that Elvish would borrow these cars from friends and would use them temporarily before returning them.

Another claim that Elvish’s parents debunked was that their son owns property in Dubai. Elvish primarily earns money through his YouTube channel and online sales of apparel, his parents said.