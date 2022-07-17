Elon Musk Warns Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal: Reports

Washington: The dispute between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter does not seem to be ending anytime soon.

Though Musk has already announced that he is no more committed to continuing the $44 billion Twitter deal, the world’s richest man is not leaving a chance to spar with Agrawal, still giving rise to a fair amount of drama in the tech industry.

As per new reports, Musk recently, but before pulling out of the deal, sent a text to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on June 28, informing him that the company’s lawyers were trying to “cause trouble” after they sought information on the financial details that Musk was planning to complete the acquisition of Twitter.

“Your lawyers are using these conversations to cause trouble. That needs to stop,” Musk texted Agrawal and Segal, according to a report in businessinsider.in.

The text by Musk was in response to the micro-blogging platform’s decision to seek information from the SpaceX boss on how he planned on acquiring the money for the $44 billion merger.

Musk demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5 per cent of the platform’s active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures.