Houston: Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk, who has been using social media to recruit people, has disclosed that Indian-origin Ashok Elluswamy was the first employee to be hired for his electric vehicle company’s Autopilot team.

“Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team!” Mr Musk said in a tweet in reply to a video on his interview.

He said that Ashok is actually the head of Autopilot engineering.