Elon Musk Takeaway From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: ‘I Hope They Both Move On’

Virginia: A day after the jury began deliberations in the defamation case between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday called the Hollywood stars “incredible”, hoping they would move on.

Mr Musk, who reportedly dated the actress while she was still married to Mr Depp, tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

He was responding to a tweet on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial.

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

This comes after Mr Depp on Wednesday was confronted in the court with a text he sent to his former talent agent Christian Carinno in which he talked about the alleged affair between Ms Heard and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

Depp went on to claim that Musk was granted access to his home the same night Heard “presented her battered face to the public.” His lawsuit alleges Heard’s domestic violence allegations against Depp were false and “an elaborate hoax.”

A rep for Musk maintained that “Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with abuse allegations, though she didn’t mention him by name in the article. In turn, Heard is countersuing him for defamation, seeking $100 million in damages.