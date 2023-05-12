Elon Musk says new Twitter CEO hired, rumours say it’s Linda Yaccarino

New York: Elon Musk had hinted this earlier and now he is making it official. The Twitter Boss, who is running Twitter as CEO after buying it last year, has said that he has found someone else to take care of Twitter. In other words, Twitter is going to get a new CEO soon and Musk will move into a different role where he will be more focussed on the product side of things. Buzz suggests that this new Twitter CEo is going to be Linda Yaccarino, the current chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops”, Musk had announced hours ago.

Here is everything you need to know about Linda Yaccarino, the rumoured top candidate for the position of Twitter’s next CEO.

1. According to her LinkedIn profile, Linda Yaccarino is a long-time executive at NBC Universal, having worked there since 2011. She currently holds the position of Chairperson for Global Advertising and Partnerships.

2. Yaccarino previously served as head of the company’s cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. Prior to her tenure at NBC Universal, Yaccarino spent 19 years at Turner, where she held various executive roles.

3. Her last position at Turner was Executive Vice President and COO of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales. Yaccarino is an alumna of Penn State University. She has studied liberal arts and telecommunications.

4. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Yaccarino has been a proponent in the advertising industry for improving methods to measure advertising effectiveness.

5. As reported by Business Insider (which requires a subscription), Yaccarino has expressed her desire to become the CEO of Twitter to her friends in the past. She is known to be a supporter of Elon Musk and has advocated for giving him the time needed to turn the company around.

The Business Insider report also mentioned Ella Irwin as a potential candidate for the CEO position at Twitter. Irwin is currently in charge of the trust and safety division at Twitter and has reportedly built a positive relationship with Elon Musk following her promotion.