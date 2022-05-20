Elon Musk
Elon Musk reveals “Tesla is on my mind 24/7”

By Haraprasad Das
San Francisco: Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that “Tesla is on my mind 24/7,” trying to soothe investor worries about him being distracted by a Twitter deal that has depressed stocks at the electric car company.

Posting a picture showing a woman (Tesla) who is upset by her boyfriend (Elon) checking out another woman (Twitter), he said, “So may seem like below, but not true.”

“To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science!” he tweeted.

Tesla this year opened its new car factory in Texas, and Musk’s rocket company SpaceX has a launch site known as Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.

Tesla shares have lost one-third of their value since the billionaire disclosed his stake in Twitter in early April and sold $8.5 billion worth of Tesla stocks in a move seen to help finance his $44-billion Twitter deal.

Further hurting stocks are China’s lockdown measures that dampened Tesla’s production and exclusion of Tesla from a widely-followed S&P sustainability index.

