Elon Musk Responds To Trump Saying He Would Make Him Adviser

New Delhi : After US Presidential candidate Donald Trump said that he might consider offering Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk an advisory role within his administration, the latter responded with a social media post that read, “I am willing to serve.”

The post features Mr Musk standing in front of a podium emblazoned with the words “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).” The acronym is a playful nod to Dogecoin, the popular cryptocurrency that originated as a meme.

Mr Musk’s post came in the wake of an offer from Mr Trump, the Republican frontrunner in the upcoming US presidential race. On Monday, Mr Trump mentioned that, if elected, he would consider appointing Musk to a cabinet position or an advisory role within his administration. Mr Trump’s comments followed his critique of the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle (EV) purchases, a measure he suggested he might abolish if he returns to the White House.

“Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing,” Mr Trump said after a campaign event in Pennsylvania. When asked specifically about the possibility of naming Mr Musk to a particular role in his administration, Mr Trump was unequivocal: “He’s a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He’s a brilliant guy.”

Mr Musk, who last month publicly endorsed Trump for the presidency, has not yet commented directly on whether he would accept such an offer. However, his post on X has sparked speculation about his potential involvement in a future Trump administration.