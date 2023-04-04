New York: Twitter changed the logo to a Dogecoin on its website on Monday, for no apparent reason. Twitter CEO Elon Musk changed the iconic blue bird logo with the “doge” meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Notably, there was no change on Twitter’s mobile app. Soon after the change, the value of Dogecoin skyrocketed briefly pushing its price to more than $0.10 for the first time in months, reported Forbes.

The volatile cryptocurrency’s price soared more than 30 per cent in just 30 minutes. In the past, Musk has expressed support for dogecoin and is even involved in a legal battle around it.

It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 — to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Variety reported.

Twitter’s CEO also shared the screenshot of the March 26, 2022, conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to “doge.” Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, “As promised.”