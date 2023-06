Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic

New York: Elon Musk, who has recently been a prominent figure among the masses for his reactions and tweets, has been attracting significant attention lately. Some Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images of the SpaceX owner have become a social media sensation, captivating even the billionaire’s personal interest ā€“ one of him as an Indian groom and another showing Elon Musk as a baby.

The first image of Elon Musk as an Indian groom was created using Midjourney. It showed Elon Musk donning a golden sherwani and embracing the grandeur of a desi celebration. The AI-generated pics also depicted him dancing with wedding guests, striking regal poses and even riding a horse.

As the picture of Elon Musk as an Indian groom got viral across, the billionaire reacted to it saying, ā€œI love it”, with two Indian flag emojis. Twitterati appreciated his reaction to the AI-generated image of him in traditional Indian attire.

Another picture AI-generated image of Elon Musk was shared on Friday which showed him as a baby. It was shared by Twitter user Not Jerome Powel. It showed a baby Elon Musk wearing a white shirt and a maroon gallace pants. The caption read: ā€œBREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand.”

Replying to this, Elon Musk wrote: ā€œGuys, I think I maybe took too much” with a baby emoji.