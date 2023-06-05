Elon Musk reacts to his AI-generated baby pic

New York: Elon Musk, who has recently been a prominent figure among the masses for his reactions and tweets, has been attracting significant attention lately. Some Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated images of the SpaceX owner have become a social media sensation, captivating even the billionaire’s personal interest – one of him as an Indian groom and another showing Elon Musk as a baby.

The first image of Elon Musk as an Indian groom was created using Midjourney. It showed Elon Musk donning a golden sherwani and embracing the grandeur of a desi celebration. The AI-generated pics also depicted him dancing with wedding guests, striking regal poses and even riding a horse.

As the picture of Elon Musk as an Indian groom got viral across, the billionaire reacted to it saying, “I love it”, with two Indian flag emojis. Twitterati appreciated his reaction to the AI-generated image of him in traditional Indian attire.

Another picture AI-generated image of Elon Musk was shared on Friday which showed him as a baby. It was shared by Twitter user Not Jerome Powel. It showed a baby Elon Musk wearing a white shirt and a maroon gallace pants. The caption read: “BREAKING: Elon Musk was reportedly working on some anti aging formula but it got way out of hand.”

Replying to this, Elon Musk wrote: “Guys, I think I maybe took too much” with a baby emoji.