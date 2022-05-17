Elon Musk Posts Pile Of Poo Emoticon On Twitter CEO’s Long Thread On Spam

New York: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal posted a long thread on spam amid Tesla boss Elon Musk’s proposed acquisition of the microblogging website. Mr Agrawal explained Twitter’s process of “human review” of potential spam, to which Mr Musk shot back, “Have you tried just calling them?” The Tesla chief also posted a “pile of poo” emoticon.

💩 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Mr Musk has said he would like to see bots removed from Twitter, among a host of changes he recommended in recent times.

In the thread, Mr Agrawal said he would discuss the matter of spam “with the benefit of data, facts and context”.

“First, let me state the obvious: spam harms the experience for real people on Twitter, and therefore can harm our business. As such, we are strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can, every single day. Anyone who suggests otherwise is just wrong,” the Twitter CEO said.

“Next, spam isn’t just ‘binary’ (human / not human). The most advanced spam campaigns use combinations of coordinated humans + automation. They also compromise real accounts, and then use them to advance their campaign. So – they are sophisticated and hard to catch,” Mr Agrawal said.

“Some final context: fighting spam is incredibly dynamic. The adversaries, their goals, and tactics evolve constantly – often in response to our work! You can’t build a set of rules to detect spam today, and hope they will still work tomorrow. They will not,” he said in the long thread.

“The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially – are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous – and cause the most harm to our users – can look totally legitimate on the surface,” Mr Agrawal said.

The hard challenge is that many accounts which look fake superficially – are actually real people. And some of the spam accounts which are actually the most dangerous – and cause the most harm to our users – can look totally legitimate on the surface. — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) May 16, 2022

The Twitter CEO’s long thread on spam comes amid Mr Musk sending mixed messages on his $44 billion takeover, which has been put “temporarily on hold,” pending questions over the social media company’s estimates of the number of fake accounts or “bots.”