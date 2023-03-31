New York: Twitter CEO Elon Musk has amassed the most followers on the platform. The 51-year old tycoon has more than 133 million users, surpassing former US President Barack Obama who held the record since 2020.

According to Guinness World Records, Twitter has approximately 450 million monthly active users. With over 133 million users following Elon Musk, the CEO has around 30% total Twiter users following him.

Elon Musk took charge of Twitter on October 27, 2022. He then had about 110 million users. Within five months, the number has increased to 133 million. He was the third most followed Twitter user after Barack Obama and Justin Bieber.

According to stats tracker Social Blade, Obama has lost 267,585 followers and Bieber has lost 118,950 over the last 30 days. While Musk has gained over 3 million, averaging over 100,000 new followers per day.