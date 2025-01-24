Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has sparked controversy by dragging Taylor Swift into the ongoing Nazi salute row surrounding Donald Trump’s inauguration. Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, have slammed Musk for what they call an “unprovoked smear” against the pop icon.



The controversy erupted after Musk retweeted a post discussing the alleged use of a Nazi salute by certain attendees at Trump’s inauguration. In his tweet, Musk insinuated Swift’s indirect involvement, stating, “The music industry and its biggest stars have long been tools of political influence. No surprises here.”



Swifties quickly lashed out at Musk, defending Swift and accusing him of spreading baseless claims. Many called his comments “unwarranted and misleading,” emphasizing Swift’s outspoken stance against extremism and her support for democratic values.



As the backlash intensified, Musk attempted to clarify his remarks, stating, “Not about Taylor personally, just the broader entertainment industry’s role in shaping narratives.” However, this did little to pacify fans, who demanded an apology.



Neither Taylor Swift nor her representatives have responded to Musk’s comments. The controversy continues to trend on social media, with fans rallying around Swift using hashtags like #SwiftiesAgainstMusk and #KeepTaylorOutOfIt.





