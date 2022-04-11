Elon Musk decides not to join Twitter board: CEO Parag Agrawal

New York: Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Monday that Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of the microblogging site. Agrawal tweeted that Musk held discussions with Twitter’s directors but Musk ultimately declined their offer of a board seat. “I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal said in an internal memo he shared on Twitter.

“We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance,” Agrawal writes. “Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Last week, Twitter announced that Elon Musk will join its board, boosting hopes the Tesla boss will lift the social media company’s prospects as some observers expressed wariness of the billionaire’s influence.

Musk, who also leads the SpaceX venture and is the world’s richest man, on 4th April announced his purchase of 73.5 million shares or 9.2 percent of Twitter’s common stock, sending the company’s value up more than 27 percent on Wall Street.