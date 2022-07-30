Elon Musk Countersues Twitter Over $44 Billion Purchase Deal

New York: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has officially intensified the battle between him and Twitter by countersuing the microblogging platform on Friday, July 29. The lawsuit, as per a report, was filed confidentially and in response to the social media company’s legal complaint filed against Elon Musk for walking away from the $44 billion Twitter deal.

Although the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.

Musk’s lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said he was abandoning the takeover and blamed Twitter Inc for breaching the agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on its platform.

Twitter sued days later, calling the fake account claims a distraction and saying Musk was bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share. The company’s shares ended on Friday at $41.61, the highest close since Musk abandoned the deal.

McCormick fast-tracked the case to trial last week, saying she wanted to limit the potential harm to Twitter caused by the uncertainty of the deal.

Twitter has blamed the court fight for slumping revenue and causing chaos within the company.