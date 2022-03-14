Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To Single Combat

Texas: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has seemingly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to single combat Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Musk challenged Putin to a fight with the stakes being Ukraine.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter, adding: “Stakes are Ukraine.”

“Do you agree to this fight?” he said.

Musk had earlier provided Ukraine with internet connectivity through the company’s Starlink satellites.

The move came in response to a plea by the Ukrainian deputy prime minister to help the country keep access to the internet amid the Russian invasion.

Since Putin does not have a personal Twitter account, Musk has asked for confirmation from the official Twitter handle of the President of Russia–@KremlinRussia_E. Do you agree to this fight? asked Musk.

