Elon Musk Asks Users If Twitter Adheres To Principle Of Free Speech; Know What Initial Poll Shows

New York: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has asked his 79 million followers on Twitter if they believed the social media platform was adhering to the principle of free speech being essential to a functioning democracy.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” Mr Musk wrote, giving yes and no as options. He asked them to vote carefully because the “consequences of this poll” would be important.

The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Micro blogging site Twitter generally does not adhere to the principle of ‘Free Speech’, proved Elon Musk’s 79 million Twitter followers who participated in a poll on the micro blogging platform.

Though the final results will come out within three hours from now, the overwhelming response denying Twitter has anything to do with ‘Free Speech’ seemed to have already sealed the poll results.

The SpaceX and Teslo CEO did not reveal what suddenly prompted him to launch the poll or what consequences he was talking about. He did not even say why he appeared to doubt Twitter’s commitment to free speech.