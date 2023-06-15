Elnaaz Nourozi Gives A Strong Performance In Her New Ad Opposite Akshay Kumar

Elnaaz Norouzi made waves with the news of starring in a Hollywood Film last month. Making her footing stronger in the Bollywood Industry as well, she is now seen in a new advertisement for a perfume brand. In the Ad, she stars against Akshay Kumar and she gives a fantastic performance.

Elnaaz looks amazing in the video where she portrays the role of an envious wife and we get to witness a range of her acting skills. She said, “I will remember this one because it was a super hectic schedule for me. I had to fly down all the way from LA to shoot this and headed to Vancouver right after wrapping it up. Also it was a good experience working with Akshay Kumar again, he is a natural and a gem of a person.”

In her future projects, the _Sacred Games_ actress is looking forward to season 2 of web series Made In Heaven and her Feature with Nawazuddin Siddique titled Aaj ki Raat.