Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison over Theranos fraud

California: Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of shuttered blood testing company Theranos, was sentenced to 135 months, or 11 1/4 years, in prison on Friday (local time) for defrauding investors.

She was found guilty in January of duping investors and lying about the technology after a three-month trial.

The pregnant Holmes, wearing a black skirt and blouse, was given 135 months behind bars by US District Judge Edward Davila in the same San Jose, Calif., courtroom where a jury convicted her in January, reported New York Post.

Holmes was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release. At her trial, she was found guilty on four of 11 counts related to defrauding investors, but she was not found guilty of defrauding patients.

The pregnant Holmes, wearing a black skirt and blouse, was given 135 months behind bars by US District Judge Edward Davila in the same San Jose, Calif., courtroom where a jury convicted her in January, reported New York Post.

Holmes was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison, plus three years of supervised release. At her trial, she was found guilty on four of 11 counts related to defrauding investors, but she was not found guilty of defrauding patients.