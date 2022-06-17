Elista Smart LED TVs With 4K Resolution And WebOS TV Launched In India 

New Delhi: Elista, the electronic appliance company headquartered in Dubai has just launched new smart TVs in India. These new televisions are a refresh of their existing lineup in India. So, let’s take a look at their specs and features.

Pricing and Availability

The 43-ich Elista Smart LED TV has a price tag of Rs. 48,990 ($628). The bigger 50-inch and 55-inch options cost Rs. 59,990 ($769) and Rs. 70,990 ($910) respectively. These TVs are available on all leading consumer electronics shops and online platforms.

Elista Smart LED TV specs & features

The new range of Elista Smart LED TVs comes in three screen sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. They offer a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels along with 1.07 billion colors. The TVs provide smooth visuals even when watching fast-paced scenes thanks to MEMC technology (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) and 60Hz refresh rate.

The Smart TVs also come with ALLM (Automatic Low Latency Mode) which reduces the response time of the display to just 5ms, making it ideal for console gaming. The smart TV operates on LG’s WebOS which comes with the ThinQ AI. The ThinQ AI is LG’s voice assistant that makes it simple for viewers to control the TV with either voice or via a mobile device. If the ThinQ UI is not your cup of tea, you also get access to the built-in Alexa to help navigate through the UI or through your favorite OTT apps.

The smart TVs come with easy-to-use Magic remote with a dedicated hotkey for Netflix and Prime Video. For connectivity, these TVs have in-built dual-band Wi-Fi. Last but not the least, the speakers of the smart TVs come powered by Dolby Audio.