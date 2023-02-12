Elina’s Dream Diamond Tour Of Odisha Concludes In Style!

Reliance Jewels, India’s leading fine jewellery brand, concluded the grand event ‘Elina’s Dream Diamond Tour of Odisha’ today at their showroom at Kacheri Road, Chandrapur, Rourkela, with enthusiastic participation and excitement amongst the patrons. Reliance Jewels continues to enthrall patrons with its design excellence over last 15 years. This tour celebrated the brand’s bond with Odisha and its patrons. Through ‘Elina’s Dream Diamond Tour of Odisha, Reliance Jewels offered its patrons a special experience of adorning exquisite pieces of Diamond Jewellery from Reliance Jewels and an opportunity to sparkle and share the ramp with Odisha’s very own Elina Samantaray and interact with the beautiful actress across 5 select Reliance Jewels showrooms in Odisha.

“ELINA’S DREAM DIAMOND TOUR” OF ODISHA started at the Reliance Jewels, Chadrashekharpur showroom at Bhubaneshwar last week on the 3rd of February, where Elina & Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels were present at the showroom to inaugurate the event. This was followed by engaging interactions between Elina & Reliance Jewels patrons & the lucky winners from Elina’s Dream Diamond Tour contest were felicitated and received exclusive Meet & Greet time with the stunning actress Elina Samantaray, exclusive photo-ops as well as an opportunity to walk the ramp alongside Elina.

The tour continued to Reliance Jewels showroom in Cuttack, Angul & Berhampore too, where marvelous diamond Jewellery was showcased and customers enjoyed their Meet and Greet time with Elina. Through the tours in all the five locations Elina adorned her favourite Diamond designs from Reliance Jewels and so did the winners of Dream Diamond contest and they looked spectacular. Customers were overwhelmed meeting Elina and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Elina also gave her expert tips on few Dream Diamond looks during the five events which was much appreciated. Alongside Elina all customers looked gorgeous in each of their looks and graced the event in style.

The diamond collection at Reliance Jewels is IGI and internationally certified and showcases a wide range of necklace, necklace sets, earrings, rings, pendants, bangles and bracelets for every occasion, age group and budget. The Diamond Collection includes designs for every need from weddings to parties, festivals to birthday & anniversary celebrations, gifting options to designs for kids, exquisite jewellery for men to light weight & work wear jewellery for women.

Talking about ELINA’S DREAM DIAMOND TOUR OF ODISHA, Sunil Nayak, CEO, Reliance Jewels said, “Odisha as a market has been very close to us with 17 stores across 12 cities, which is one of the largest network amongst the Jewellery retailers in Odisha. We are extremely happy that we were able to offer our customers in Odisha this magical experience as a token of gratitude for the enormous trust, loyalty, and patronage that our customers have instilled in us over the years.“

Talking about the association with Reliance Jewels Elina Samantaray said, “Odisha is very close to my heart and I completely enjoyed this dream Diamond Tour and it was a pleasure to interact with Reliance jewels customers across their showrooms in Odisha and share my favourite looks of Diamonds with them. Every customer looked absolutely stunning in their looks adorning spectacular diamond designs from Reliance Jewels. I’m proud to be a part of this incredible journey and glad that I got a chance to visit Reliance Jewels showrooms across Odisha & indulge in a spectacular diamond experience. In addition to Diamonds, Reliance Jewels also showcases BIS Hallmarked beautiful designs in Gold both traditional and contemporary which are timeless. The service is also very good and there were so many options to choose from. ”